News at a Glance
"I was misunderstood" - Baba Fryo clears the air over previous comment on Davido's N250M donations (Video)
Gist Reel
- Veteran singer, Baba Fryo sheds light on his previous comment pertaining to Davido's N250M donations while stating that he was misunderstood.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“I was misunderstood” – Baba Fryo clears the air on his previous comment on Davido’s N250M donations (Video)
Salone:
UPDATE – I Was Misunderstood – Baba Fryo Clears Air Over Previous Comment On Davido’s N250M Donation
Gist Lovers:
“I Was Misunderstood” – Baba Fryo Speaks About Previous Comment on Davido’s N250M Donations
Naija Parrot:
“I was misunderstood” – Baba Fryo clears the air on his previous comment on Davido’s N250M donations (Video)
Tori News:
“I Did Not Mean Any Harm” – Baba Fryo Clears The Air Over Previous Comment On Davido’s N250M Donations (Video)
More Picks
1
Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
2
Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 mins ago
3
Uzodimma Submits 17 Commissioner-nominees To Imo Assembly -
Leadership,
24 hours ago
4
'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
6
Commercial flights to commence in Benue after FAAN, NAF sign MoU -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
7
Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
8
JUST IN!! England Manager Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2024 -
Naija Loaded,
1 day ago
9
Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
10
UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
