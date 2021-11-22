Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I was misunderstood" - Baba Fryo clears the air over previous comment on Davido's N250M donations (Video)
Gist Reel  - Veteran singer, Baba Fryo sheds light on his previous comment pertaining to Davido's N250M donations while stating that he was misunderstood.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I was misunderstood” – Baba Fryo clears the air on his previous comment on Davido’s N250M donations (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“I was misunderstood” – Baba Fryo clears the air on his previous comment on Davido’s N250M donations (Video)
Salone:
UPDATE – I Was Misunderstood – Baba Fryo Clears Air Over Previous Comment On Davido’s N250M Donation
“I Was Misunderstood” – Baba Fryo Speaks About Previous Comment on Davido’s N250M Donations Gist Lovers:
“I Was Misunderstood” – Baba Fryo Speaks About Previous Comment on Davido’s N250M Donations
“I was misunderstood” – Baba Fryo clears the air on his previous comment on Davido’s N250M donations (Video) Naija Parrot:
“I was misunderstood” – Baba Fryo clears the air on his previous comment on Davido’s N250M donations (Video)
“I Did Not Mean Any Harm” – Baba Fryo Clears The Air Over Previous Comment On Davido’s N250M Donations (Video) Tori News:
“I Did Not Mean Any Harm” – Baba Fryo Clears The Air Over Previous Comment On Davido’s N250M Donations (Video)


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 mins ago
3 Uzodimma Submits 17 Commissioner-nominees To Imo Assembly - Leadership, 24 hours ago
4 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Commercial flights to commence in Benue after FAAN, NAF sign MoU - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Ikoyi collapsed building: Tribunal gives deadline for submission of memoranda - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 JUST IN!! England Manager Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract Until 2024 - Naija Loaded, 1 day ago
9 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info