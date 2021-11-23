Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria
News photo National Accord  - Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the commitment of Coca-Cola group to Nigeria’s economy. Osinbajo gave the commendation in Lagos on Monday during [...]

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria The Guardian:
Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria
Osinbajo hails Coca Cola The Punch:
Osinbajo hails Coca Cola's planned $1bn investment in Nigeria
Osinbajo Hails Coca Cola’s Planned $1b Investment in Nigeria The News:
Osinbajo Hails Coca Cola’s Planned $1b Investment in Nigeria
Osinbajo Hails Coca-Cola Planned $1 Billion Investment In Nigeria The Will:
Osinbajo Hails Coca-Cola Planned $1 Billion Investment In Nigeria
Coke At 70: Osinbajo Commends Coca-Cola’s Commitment To Nigeria The Street Journal:
Coke At 70: Osinbajo Commends Coca-Cola’s Commitment To Nigeria
Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria News Verge:
Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria
Coca Cola’s planned $1bn investment in Nigeria impressive – Osinbajo PM News:
Coca Cola’s planned $1bn investment in Nigeria impressive – Osinbajo
At 70, Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria The Eagle Online:
At 70, Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria
Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria News Diary Online:
Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria
Osinbajo Hails Coca Cola’s Planned $1B Investment In Nigeria, Says It’s A Testament To Possibilities In Nigerian Economy News Probe:
Osinbajo Hails Coca Cola’s Planned $1B Investment In Nigeria, Says It’s A Testament To Possibilities In Nigerian Economy


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 16 hours ago
6 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 14 hours ago
9 Niger govt raises alarm over presence of ISWAP terrorists - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Lionel Messi gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United as he reflects on their rivalry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info