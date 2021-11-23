Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: NCDC announces 36 new infections Monday
The News Guru  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 36 new infections were announced across seven states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
The centre however said Nigeria recorded no additional fatalities on Monday.
The NCDC ...

22 hours ago
