Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Italian Police Arrest 40 Nigerian Gang Members Forcing Women Into Prostitution, Engaging In Human Trafficking
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Italian customs police have nabbed no fewer than 40 members of a Nigerian organised crime syndicate that forced dozens of young women into prostitution, Mail Online reports.
The gang members arrested on Monday were also accused of making ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How Italian Cracks Gang Forces Nigerian Women Into Prostitution Naija Loaded:
How Italian Cracks Gang Forces Nigerian Women Into Prostitution
Italian Police smash Nigerian gang forcing ladies into prostitution PM News:
Italian Police smash Nigerian gang forcing ladies into prostitution
Italian Police nab Nigerian gang forcing ladies into prostitution Top Naija:
Italian Police nab Nigerian gang forcing ladies into prostitution
Italian police burst Nigerian gang engaging in human trafficking, forcing women into prostitution The Street Journal:
Italian police burst Nigerian gang engaging in human trafficking, forcing women into prostitution
Italian Police smash Nigerian gang forcing ladies into prostitution Edujandon:
Italian Police smash Nigerian gang forcing ladies into prostitution
Italy Cracks On Nigerian Women Trafficking Syndicate For Prostitution, Arrest 40 Suspects News Rangers:
Italy Cracks On Nigerian Women Trafficking Syndicate For Prostitution, Arrest 40 Suspects


   More Picks
1 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
3 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 11 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 14 hours ago
10 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info