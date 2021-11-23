Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two Killed As Troops Disperse IPOB Arsonists In Imo – Army
News photo Channels Television  - The Nigerian Army has explained how a soldier and an IPOB member were killed during a gun battle in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State where troops dispersed some IPOB members who were setting properties of residents ablaze.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One Soldier, IPOB Member Killed As Troops Disperse Rampaging Hoodlums In Imo Independent:
One Soldier, IPOB Member Killed As Troops Disperse Rampaging Hoodlums In Imo
One Soldier Killed As Troops Disperse IPOB Arsonists In Imo – Army The Street Journal:
One Soldier Killed As Troops Disperse IPOB Arsonists In Imo – Army
Troops disperse IPOB arsonists enforcing sit-at-home order in Imo National Accord:
Troops disperse IPOB arsonists enforcing sit-at-home order in Imo
One soldier killed as troops disperse IPOB arsonists in Imo – Army Core TV News:
One soldier killed as troops disperse IPOB arsonists in Imo – Army


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 12 hours ago
9 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info