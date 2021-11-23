Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS: FG rejects Lagos panel report, reveals only reason to change stand
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal Government has rejected the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution on Lekki Toll Gate Shooting which had indicted the Nigerian Police and the military.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: FG Rejects Panel Report, Reveals Only Reason To Change Stand Independent:
#EndSARS: FG Rejects Panel Report, Reveals Only Reason To Change Stand
EndSARS: FG rejects Lagos panel report, reveals only reason to change stand The Dabigal Blog:
EndSARS: FG rejects Lagos panel report, reveals only reason to change stand
EndSARS: FG rejects Lagos panel report, reveals only reason to change stand Affairs TV:
EndSARS: FG rejects Lagos panel report, reveals only reason to change stand
FG rejects Lagos panel report, reveals only reason to change stand Studio CB55:
FG rejects Lagos panel report, reveals only reason to change stand


   More Picks
1 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 1 day ago
3 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 11 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 14 hours ago
10 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info