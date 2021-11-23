Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fraud Promo: NCC Cautions Subscribers Over ‘Davido Airtime And Data Giveaway’
21 hours ago
It's a scam: NCC speaks on “Davido airtime and data giveaway" advert
Beware of fake Davido airtime, data giveaway, NCC warns Nigerians Peoples Gazette:
Beware of fake Davido airtime, data giveaway, NCC warns Nigerians
Viral Davido The News Guru:
Viral Davido's airtime, data giveaway promo is a scam - NCC warns
“Davido Is Not Giving Away Data And Airtime” – NCC Cautions Nigerians The Will:
“Davido Is Not Giving Away Data And Airtime” – NCC Cautions Nigerians
NCC Warns Nigerians Over Fake Davido Data , Airtime Promo CKN Nigeria:
NCC Warns Nigerians Over Fake Davido Data , Airtime Promo


1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 16 hours ago
6 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 14 hours ago
9 Niger govt raises alarm over presence of ISWAP terrorists - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Lionel Messi gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United as he reflects on their rivalry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
