Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman narrates how she was hypnotised and all her money collected at bank ATM
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman has narrated how she was hypnotised and robbed by a man posing as a bank customer.

 

She said she visited a bank ATM at Lautech Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, Oyo, and was withdr

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman narrates how she was hypnotized and all her money collected at an ATM stand Yaba Left Online:
Woman narrates how she was hypnotized and all her money collected at an ATM stand
Woman narrates how she was hypnotized and all her money collected at an ATM stand Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Woman narrates how she was hypnotized and all her money collected at an ATM stand
Lady Robbed At An ATM After Being Hypnotized News Break:
Lady Robbed At An ATM After Being Hypnotized
Woman narrates how she was hypnotized and all her money collected at an ATM stand Naija Parrot:
Woman narrates how she was hypnotized and all her money collected at an ATM stand


   More Picks
1 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 1 day ago
3 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 11 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 14 hours ago
10 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info