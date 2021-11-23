Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ebonyi varsity reacts as lecturer allegedly defiles 13-year-old girl
Daily Post  - The Management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi has reacted to the arrest of its lecturer, Prof.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ebonyi varsity reacts as lecturer allegedly rapes 13-year-old girl Lailas News:
Ebonyi varsity reacts as lecturer allegedly rapes 13-year-old girl
Ebonyi varsity reacts after lecturer was arrested for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl Within Nigeria:
Ebonyi varsity reacts after lecturer was arrested for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl
Ebonyi Varsity Breaks Silence Over Arrest Of Lecturer Who Allegedly Defiles 13-year-old Girl Global Village Extra:
Ebonyi Varsity Breaks Silence Over Arrest Of Lecturer Who Allegedly Defiles 13-year-old Girl
Ebonyi varsity reacts to rape of 12-year-old girl by professor MetroStar Nigeria:
Ebonyi varsity reacts to rape of 12-year-old girl by professor
Ebonyi University Lecturer Allegedly Rapes Security Man’s Daughter, Management React Anaedo Online:
Ebonyi University Lecturer Allegedly Rapes Security Man’s Daughter, Management React
Ebonyi Varsity Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Security Man’s Daughter By Lecturer Naija News:
Ebonyi Varsity Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Security Man’s Daughter By Lecturer
Ebonyi Varsity Reacts As Lecturer Allegedly R*pes 13-year-old Girl Tori News:
Ebonyi Varsity Reacts As Lecturer Allegedly R*pes 13-year-old Girl


   More Picks
1 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Tambuwal signs Sokoto’s child protection law - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
3 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 5 Super Eagles strikers that can replace Osimhen, if he misses the African Cup Of Nations - National Daily, 14 hours ago
7 Babangida, Abubakar rate Nigerian Army’s effort in tackling insecurity - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
10 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info