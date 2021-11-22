Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign
Daily Post  - New Nigeria Network in conjunction with #EndSARSUnited, a coalition of #EndSARS groups, on Monday has asked for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State over the killings that occurred on October 20, ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
#EndSARS panel report: Activists ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign
#EndSARS Report: Group Wants Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to Resign This Day:
#EndSARS Report: Group Wants Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to Resign
#EndSARS activists ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, others to resign Daily Trust:
#EndSARS activists ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, others to resign
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu should resign - Lawyer Premium Times:
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu should resign - Lawyer
Buhari, Sanwo-Olu ordered Lekki Massacre, must resign: #EndSARS lawyers Peoples Gazette:
Buhari, Sanwo-Olu ordered Lekki Massacre, must resign: #EndSARS lawyers
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Lawyer Calls For Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Resignations Independent:
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Lawyer Calls For Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Resignations
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Should Resign - Lawyer The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos #EndSARS Report: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Should Resign - Lawyer
Endsars groups tell Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign Republican Nigeria:
Endsars groups tell Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign


   More Picks
1 Aisha Buhari Elected President Of African First Ladies Peace Mission - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 'It was not based on facts' - Femi Adesina explains why US removed Nigeria from religious freedom violators? list - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Kidnapping: China cautions citizens to avoid Nigeria, other parts of Africa - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 UTH conducts autopsy on late OAU post-graduate student - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Nigeria targets $1.2bn export capacity for every state - National Accord, 12 hours ago
9 Run for House of Reps in 2023- activist Deji Adeyanju tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Many Feared Dead In Rivers State As Fire Burns Seven Boats In Popular Jetty - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info