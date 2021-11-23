Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Banditry: Niger spent N5bn on security in 2 years – SSG
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Niger Government said it spent more than N5 billion in the last two years on general security in the state. Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, said this while addressing newsmen in Minna on Tuesday. Mr Matane explained that ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

