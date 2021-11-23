Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UNN medical students protest over two-month power outage
The Nation  - Scores of medical students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Enugu campus of the university over the cut in electricity supply to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) old site.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

