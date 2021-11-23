Justice Mary Odili's daughter, Njideka Iheme sworn in as Judge of the Federal High Court Linda Ikeji Blog - Njideka Iheme, the daughter of former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili, has just been sworn in as a Judge of the Federal High Court. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, sworn in Mrs Iheme ...



