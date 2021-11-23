Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OAU Student’s Murder: NANS Demands Justice, Speedy Investigation
News photo Channels Television  - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) southwest zone has called for speedy investigation and justice in the case of murder of a Master’s student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State. The group at a press briefing held ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NANS demands justice for murdered OAU student Adegoke The Sun:
NANS demands justice for murdered OAU student Adegoke
Murder Of OAU Student: NANS Demands Transparency, Justice Independent:
Murder Of OAU Student: NANS Demands Transparency, Justice
NANS demands justice, speedy investigation in murder of OAU student Ripples Nigeria:
NANS demands justice, speedy investigation in murder of OAU student
Adegoke: NANS demands justice News Diary Online:
Adegoke: NANS demands justice
Timothy Adegoke: NANS demands justice PM News:
Timothy Adegoke: NANS demands justice
Killing of OAU student: NANS demands justice from police The Eagle Online:
Killing of OAU student: NANS demands justice from police
OAU Student’s Murder: NANS Demands Justice, Speedy Investigation The Street Journal:
OAU Student’s Murder: NANS Demands Justice, Speedy Investigation


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 17 hours ago
5 Ecobank Warns against Acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills, Alleges Company Facing Winding Up Proceedings - This Day, 9 hours ago
6 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info