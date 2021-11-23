Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
State governments will support total removal of fuel subsidy – El-Rufai
Vanguard News
- Malam Nasir El-Rufai, says state governments are ready to support the Federal Government in the elimination of fuel subsidy regime.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
El-Rufai: Without subsidy removal, 35 states may not be able to pay salaries in 2022
The Guardian:
State governments will support total removal of fuel subsidy – El-Rufai
The Herald:
El-Rufai: Why 35 states may not be able to pay salaries in 2022
Peoples Gazette:
State govts support total removal of fuel subsidy: Gov. El-Rufai
Ripples Nigeria:
El-Rufai says state governors in support of plans to remove fuel subsidy
The Eagle Online:
State Governments will support total removal of fuel subsidy – El-Rufai
Daily Nigerian:
State govts will support total removal of fuel subsidy – El-Rufai
Pulse Nigeria:
El-Rufai says state governors want fuel subsidy removed
Tori News:
State Governments Will Support Total Removal Of Fuel Subsidy - El-Rufai
More Picks
1
Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG -
Independent,
22 hours ago
3
"The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
6
Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
7
DPO's head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Nigerian Consulate takes custody of looted Benin, Ife artefacts from US museum -
The Point,
4 hours ago
9
'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
State governments will support total removal of fuel subsidy – El-Rufai -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
