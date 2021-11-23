Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension in Ondo community over closure of market, government imposes 24-hour curfew
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tension is brewing in the commercial centre of Akoko, Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew on Ondo community over violent clash Daily Post:
Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew on Ondo community over violent clash
Ondo imposes 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko Premium Times:
Ondo imposes 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko
Ondo govt places Ikare-Akoko community under 24-hour curfew Peoples Gazette:
Ondo govt places Ikare-Akoko community under 24-hour curfew
Ondo imposes 24 hours curfew on Ikare-Akoko The Eagle Online:
Ondo imposes 24 hours curfew on Ikare-Akoko
Gunshots: Ondo govt. imposes 24 -hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko - P.M. News PM News:
Gunshots: Ondo govt. imposes 24 -hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko - P.M. News
Ondo govt imposes 24hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko community Daily Nigerian:
Ondo govt imposes 24hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko community
Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew on Ondo community over violent clash Within Nigeria:
Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew on Ondo community over violent clash


   More Picks
1 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Justice Mary Odili's daughter, Njideka Iheme sworn in as Judge of the Federal High Court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Tambuwal signs Sokoto’s child protection law - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 SEC approves MTN offer for sale of 575 million shares - The Punch, 6 hours ago
7 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 5 Super Eagles strikers that can replace Osimhen, if he misses the African Cup Of Nations - National Daily, 15 hours ago
9 Babangida, Abubakar rate Nigerian Army’s effort in tackling insecurity - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Celebrities, fans mourn late veteran Actor, Baba Suwe - The Punch, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info