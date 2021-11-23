Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NYSC warns prospective Corps members against presenting fake COVID-19 document
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NYSC warns prospective Corps members against presenting fake COVID-19 document

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim has on Tuesday, warned Prospective Corps Members ...

5 hours ago
