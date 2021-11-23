NYSC warns prospective Corps members against presenting fake COVID-19 document

NYSC warns prospective Corps members against presenting fake COVID-19 document



The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim has on Tuesday, warned Prospective Corps Members ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNYSC warns prospective Corps members against presenting fake COVID-19 documentThe Director-General, National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim has on Tuesday, warned Prospective Corps Members ...



News Credibility Score: 99%