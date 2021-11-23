Santa Barbara oil spill: NUPRC rolls out action plan to unravel cause amidst investigations

Santa Barbara oil spill: NUPRC rolls out action plan to unravel cause amidst investigations



The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has outlined action plans to deal with the recent oil spill in ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineSanta Barbara oil spill: NUPRC rolls out action plan to unravel cause amidst investigationsThe Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has outlined action plans to deal with the recent oil spill in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%