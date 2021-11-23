Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Santa Barbara oil spill: NUPRC rolls out action plan to unravel cause amidst investigations
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Santa Barbara oil spill: NUPRC rolls out action plan to unravel cause amidst investigations

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has outlined action plans to deal with the recent oil spill in ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bayelsa oil spill: FG shuts down Santa Barbara Oilfields Daily Trust:
Bayelsa oil spill: FG shuts down Santa Barbara Oilfields
NUPRC unveils plans to address Santa Barbara oil spill The Guardian:
NUPRC unveils plans to address Santa Barbara oil spill
FG Shuts Down Operations At Santa Barbara Oilfields Over Oil Spill Independent:
FG Shuts Down Operations At Santa Barbara Oilfields Over Oil Spill
NUPRC lists action plans for Santa Barbara oil spill in Balyesa EnviroNews Nigeria:
NUPRC lists action plans for Santa Barbara oil spill in Balyesa


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Justice Mary Odili's daughter, Njideka Iheme sworn in as Judge of the Federal High Court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army Confirms Killing Of One Soldier During Imo Clash, Says IPOB Responsible - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Tension in Ondo community over closure of market, government imposes 24-hour curfew - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info