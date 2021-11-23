Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG
Independent  - PHarcourt – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has warned the federal government not to approve any new campus of the Nigerian Law School in the country based on political sentiment but on needs assessment.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Don The Sun:
Don't establish Law School campuses on sentiment - Wike  – The Sun Nigeria
Point Blank News:
NIGERIAN LAW SCHOOL CAMPUS IN PH HAS COME TO STAY – SENATE
Don’t Establish Law School Campuses On Sentiment - Wike The Nigeria Lawyer:
Don’t Establish Law School Campuses On Sentiment - Wike
The Tide:
Disregard Sentiment On More Law School Campuses, Wike Urges


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Justice Mary Odili's daughter, Njideka Iheme sworn in as Judge of the Federal High Court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army Confirms Killing Of One Soldier During Imo Clash, Says IPOB Responsible - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Tension in Ondo community over closure of market, government imposes 24-hour curfew - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info