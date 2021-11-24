Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 Budget: Senate uncovers padded N4.5billion Police Barack Project in NDLEA budget
Vanguard News  - THE  Senate yesterday rejected the report of its Committee on Drugs and Narcotics when it uncovered the document that illegally contains...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate uncovers N4.5b police barracks project padded in NDLEA budget The Guardian:
Senate uncovers N4.5b police barracks project padded in NDLEA budget
Senate uncovers N4.5bn police barracks project in NDLEA budget Daily Trust:
Senate uncovers N4.5bn police barracks project in NDLEA budget
The Cable:
'It was a typo' -- NDLEA clarifies N4.5bn 'police barracks' in its 2022 budget
Sahara Reporters:
Nigeria’s Drugs Agency, NDLEA Reacts To N4.5billion Padding In 2022 Budget
2022 Budget: Senate uncovers N4.5b police barrack project in NDLEA budget The Eagle Online:
2022 Budget: Senate uncovers N4.5b police barrack project in NDLEA budget
‘No N4.5bn Padded Into Our 2022 Budget’, Says NDLEA News Break:
‘No N4.5bn Padded Into Our 2022 Budget’, Says NDLEA
NDLEA speaks on N4.5bn budget padding allegation - P.M. News PM News:
NDLEA speaks on N4.5bn budget padding allegation - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
7 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
9 Nigerian Consulate takes custody of looted Benin, Ife artefacts from US museum - The Point, 6 hours ago
10 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info