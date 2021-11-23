CJN Swears in 22 New FCT High Court Judges, Urges Them to Shun Corruption

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
2
|
Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
Justice Mary Odili's daughter, Njideka Iheme sworn in as Judge of the Federal High Court - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
4
|
Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria,
24 hours ago
|
5
|
Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
|
8
|
Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerian Army Confirms Killing Of One Soldier During Imo Clash, Says IPOB Responsible - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Tension in Ondo community over closure of market, government imposes 24-hour curfew - Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago