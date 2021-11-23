Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

First Bank too big for one person to own, says CBN
The Nation  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday weighed in on who is the highest shareholder in First Bank of Nigeria Plc. According to the apex bank, the over 100 years old bank is too big and strategic for one individual to own outright.

16 hours ago
