Naija Dailies
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG
Vanguard News
- THE Federal Government said yesterday that it has no control over the rising prices of cooking gas.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG
The Sun:
Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price hike but - FG – The Sun Nigeria
Naija Loaded:
Do You Know That FG Has No Control Over The Price Of Cooking Gas
Independent:
It’s Not In Our Power To Reduce Price Of Cooking Gas – FG
The Nigeria Lawyer:
We Don’t Have Control Over Cooking Gas Price - FG
The Eagle Online:
FG speaks on reported increase in petrol cost, increase in gas price
Within Nigeria:
Why we can’t control cooking gas pricing – FG
Edujandon:
We have no control over increasing gas prices nationwide - FG to Nigerians
News Breakers:
Price of cooking gas is determined by market forces – FG
Kemi Filani Blog:
We don't have control over price of cooking gas - FG
