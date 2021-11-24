Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“What Have You done To Your Face”: Fans Ask Mercy Eke As She Shares New Video With Her Face Looking Different (Video)
Independent  - Fans are insinuating that Mercy Eke had some cosmetic work done on her face after she shared a video with her face looking different.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

“What have you done to your face?” Fans ask Mercy Eke as she shares new video with her face looking different (video) Yaba Left Online:
“What have you done to your face?” Fans ask Mercy Eke as she shares new video with her face looking different (video)
"What have you done to your face?" Fans ask Mercy Eke as she shares new video with her face looking different (video) Gist Punch:
"What have you done to your face?" Fans ask Mercy Eke as she shares new video with her face looking different (video)
“What Have You Done To Your Face?” Fans Questions Mercy Eke As She Shares New Video With Her Face Looking Different (Video) Correct Kid:
“What Have You Done To Your Face?” Fans Questions Mercy Eke As She Shares New Video With Her Face Looking Different (Video)
“What have you done to your face?” Fans ask Mercy Eke as she shares new video with her face looking different (video) Naija Parrot:
“What have you done to your face?” Fans ask Mercy Eke as she shares new video with her face looking different (video)
“What have you done to your face?” - Mercy Eke Gist Reel:
“What have you done to your face?” - Mercy Eke's cheekbones sparks reactions (Video)


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
7 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
9 Nigerian Consulate takes custody of looted Benin, Ife artefacts from US museum - The Point, 6 hours ago
10 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info