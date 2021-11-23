Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Napoli football club of Italy, who top the Italian league table, have suffered a huge blow in their chase for the Serie A title with star striker Victor Osimhen ruled out for three months, meaning he will also miss the African Cup of Nations with ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

