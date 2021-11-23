Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate wants Nigerian Police empowered to tackle insecurity
News photo Vanguard News  - The Senate Committee on Air Force has called on the Federal Government to empower the Nigerian Police to tackle insecurity in the country.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Justice Mary Odili's daughter, Njideka Iheme sworn in as Judge of the Federal High Court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Heritage Bank’s MD, Ifie Sekibo, wins New Telegraph’s Banker of the Year SMEs and Agric - MetroStar Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 Naira loses steam, slides to 555/dollar in parallel market - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Opinions differ after clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo said ''Nowhere does the Bible say Marry Who You Love'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army Confirms Killing Of One Soldier During Imo Clash, Says IPOB Responsible - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Tension in Ondo community over closure of market, government imposes 24-hour curfew - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
