Grammys 2022: Wizkid bags two nominations for ‘Essence’, Made in Lagos album
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has been nominated for the 64th Grammys. Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album and song ‘Eseence’ bagged two nominations as Grammy award announced nominees. Wizkid ‘Made in Lagos’ was nominated in the category of Global Music album.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

