Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row
Jaguda.com  - Burna Boy has seemingly made it a culture of multiple nominations in a row.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy bags Grammy nomination for third consecutive time The Punch:
Burna Boy bags Grammy nomination for third consecutive time
Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems get Grammy nominations Vanguard News:
Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems get Grammy nominations
Tems, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti Bag Nominations At The 64th Grammys Too Xclusive:
Tems, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti Bag Nominations At The 64th Grammys
Wizkid, Burna Boy, three other Nigerians nominated for Grammy Awards Ripples Nigeria:
Wizkid, Burna Boy, three other Nigerians nominated for Grammy Awards
Burna Boy makes Grammy award nomination list for third consecutive time Page One:
Burna Boy makes Grammy award nomination list for third consecutive time
Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti get Grammy nominations Business Day:
Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti get Grammy nominations
Burna Boy bags Grammy Nomination For The Third Time In A Row » Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy bags Grammy Nomination For The Third Time In A Row »
Afrobeat Legend, Femi Kuti And His Son, Made, Bag Grammy Nominations Tori News:
Afrobeat Legend, Femi Kuti And His Son, Made, Bag Grammy Nominations


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 16 hours ago
6 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 14 hours ago
9 Niger govt raises alarm over presence of ISWAP terrorists - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Lionel Messi gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United as he reflects on their rivalry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info