Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gas: ‘President Buhari Does Not Control The Price’ – Petroleum Minister
News photo Biz Watch Nigeria  - Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware and concerned about the hike in the price of gas and is promising action to improve the situation.
The Petroleum Minister said this while ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We don’t have control over cooking gas price – FG Daily Trust:
We don’t have control over cooking gas price – FG
FG Has No Control Over The Price Of Cooking Gas – Petroleum Minister Naija Loaded:
FG Has No Control Over The Price Of Cooking Gas – Petroleum Minister
We Don’t Have Control Over It – FG Reacts As Price Of Cooking Gas Continues To Increase In Nigeria Naija News:
We Don’t Have Control Over It – FG Reacts As Price Of Cooking Gas Continues To Increase In Nigeria
Hike: We Lack Control Over Prices Of Cooking Gas—FG Global Village Extra:
Hike: We Lack Control Over Prices Of Cooking Gas—FG
FG Has No Control Over The Price Of Cooking Gas - Petroleum Minister Tori News:
FG Has No Control Over The Price Of Cooking Gas - Petroleum Minister


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 16 hours ago
6 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 14 hours ago
9 Niger govt raises alarm over presence of ISWAP terrorists - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Lionel Messi gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United as he reflects on their rivalry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info