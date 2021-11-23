Gas: ‘President Buhari Does Not Control The Price’ – Petroleum Minister

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria - National Accord,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Niger govt raises alarm over presence of ISWAP terrorists - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
Lionel Messi gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United as he reflects on their rivalry - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago