Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians as he opens up on the issue he’s battling with (Video)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has appealed to Nigerians to pray for him as he is set to undergo a surgery.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I need your prayers” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“I need your prayers” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians (Video)
"I need your prayers" - Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians (Video) Gist Reel:
"I need your prayers" - Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians (Video)
Clem Ohameze asks Nigerians to pray for him as he Instablog 9ja:
Clem Ohameze asks Nigerians to pray for him as he's about to undergo a surgical procedure
“It’s Scary But I Have No Choice” — Popular Nigerian Actor, Clems Ohameze Begs Nigerians to Pray For Him Nigeria Breaking News:
“It’s Scary But I Have No Choice” — Popular Nigerian Actor, Clems Ohameze Begs Nigerians to Pray For Him
Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians, "I need your prayers" 1st for Credible News:
Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians, "I need your prayers"
“I need your prayers” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians (Video) Naija Parrot:
“I need your prayers” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians (Video)
Popular Actor, Clems Ohameze Begs Nigerians to Pray For Him (Video) Tori News:
Popular Actor, Clems Ohameze Begs Nigerians to Pray For Him (Video)


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Four killed, several injured as bandits attack Katsina community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 17 hours ago
5 Ecobank Warns against Acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills, Alleges Company Facing Winding Up Proceedings - This Day, 9 hours ago
6 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info