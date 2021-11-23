Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

White House: US will release 50m barrels of oil from reserves to lower prices
The Cable  - The United States says it will release 50 million barrels of oil from its reserves to lower energy costs amid a spike in gas prices and soaring inflation.

43 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

