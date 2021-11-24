Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EndSARS: Rights group calls for legal action against Lai Mohammed over panel report
News photo Daily Post  - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has called for the arrest of the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed for referring to the report by the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Lekki Shooting as “recycled fake news”.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

