Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido celebrates posthumous birthday of mother, Veronica Adeleke
News photo Gist Reel  - Popular Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke celebrates the posthumous birthday of his mother, Veronica Adeleke, who passed on in 2003.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Davido celebrates posthumous birthday of his mother, Veronica Adeleke Instablog 9ja:
Davido celebrates posthumous birthday of his mother, Veronica Adeleke
Davido celebrates posthumous birthday of his mother, Veronica Adeleke Correct Kid:
Davido celebrates posthumous birthday of his mother, Veronica Adeleke
Davido celebrates posthumous birthday of mother, Veronica Adeleke 1st for Credible News:
Davido celebrates posthumous birthday of mother, Veronica Adeleke
Davido Marks the Birthday of his Late Mother, Veronica Adeleke » Mp3 Bullet:
Davido Marks the Birthday of his Late Mother, Veronica Adeleke »


   More Picks
1 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 DPO's head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Comedian Cute Abiola spends 10 days in detention, Navy says administrative procedure ongoing - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 Kano, Lagos demand special revenue allocation from Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Nigerian Consulate takes custody of looted Benin, Ife artefacts from US museum - The Point, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info