Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran singer, 2face Idibia, has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife Annie Idibia, while slamming those attacking her on social media.
 

Recall that on Monday November 22,

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

”My Queen”- 2face Idibia Celebrates Annie As He Slams People Attacking Her On Social Media Independent:
”My Queen”- 2face Idibia Celebrates Annie As He Slams People Attacking Her On Social Media
2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he cautions people attacking her on social media Page One:
2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he cautions people attacking her on social media
2Face Hails Wife, Annie Idibia As His Queen, Slams Those Bringing Her In An Issue Not Concerning Her Edujandon:
2Face Hails Wife, Annie Idibia As His Queen, Slams Those Bringing Her In An Issue Not Concerning Her
2face Idibia slams those attacking his wife on social media. Gist Reel:
2face Idibia slams those attacking his wife on social media.
Singer 2face rain curses on those accusing his wife, Annie Idibia of using fake page to troll Pero Adeniyi Kemi Filani Blog:
Singer 2face rain curses on those accusing his wife, Annie Idibia of using fake page to troll Pero Adeniyi's son


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 16 hours ago
6 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 14 hours ago
9 Niger govt raises alarm over presence of ISWAP terrorists - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Lionel Messi gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United as he reflects on their rivalry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info