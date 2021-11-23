Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman believed to be the oldest person to ever walk the earth and also the last surviving woman who was born in the 19th century has sadly passed away.

 

Francisca Susa

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WOW! World’s Oldest Ever Person And Last Surviving Woman From 1800s Dies Aged 124 (Photo) Naija Loaded:
WOW! World’s Oldest Ever Person And Last Surviving Woman From 1800s Dies Aged 124 (Photo)
Oldest Person In The World Dies At 124 (Photo) Information Nigeria:
Oldest Person In The World Dies At 124 (Photo)
Within Nigeria:
'World’s oldest person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124
Oldest Person in The World Dies at the Age of 124 (Photo) Tori News:
Oldest Person in The World Dies at the Age of 124 (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Lady dies three weeks after her sister perished in the Ikoyi building collapse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coke at 70: Osinbajo commends Coca-Cola’s commitment to Nigeria - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG - Independent, 16 hours ago
6 Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 EndSARS groups ask Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to resign - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Gets Nominated For Grammy Awards For The Fourth TIme In A Row - Jaguda.com, 14 hours ago
9 Niger govt raises alarm over presence of ISWAP terrorists - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Lionel Messi gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United as he reflects on their rivalry - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info