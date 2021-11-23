Post News
"The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe
Linda Ikeji Blog
- British actor, Damson Idris, has also taken to social media to mourn veteran Nigerian actor, Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe, who died on Monday, November 22.
14 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Baba Suwe taught me comedy – British Actor, Damson Idris
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Hollywood actor Damson Idris pays tribute to Baba Suwe
Naija News:
Hollywood Actor Pens Emotional Tribute To Baba Suwe
The Genius Media:
What British Actor, Damson Idris Said About Baba Suwe’s Style Of Comedy
Kemi Filani Blog:
Hollywood actor Damson Idris pays tribute to Baba Suwe
Tori News:
Baba Suwe Taught Me Comedy – British Actor, Damson Idris Reveals
