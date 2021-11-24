Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian govt must prioritise investment in infrastructure to boost economy – Emefiele
Daily Nigerian
- Nigerian govt must prioritise investment in infrastructure to boost economy – Emefiele
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Emeifile urges FG to prioritise investment in infrastructure to boost economy
The Punch:
CBN urges FG to prioritise investment in infrastructure
National Accord:
Prioritise investment in infrastructure to boost Nigeria’s economy – Emefiele urges FG
News Diary Online:
Emefiele urges FG to prioritise investment in infrastructure to boost economy
PM News:
CBN tells FG to boost infrastructure investment
More Picks
1
NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
"The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
DPO's head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Comedian Cute Abiola spends 10 days in detention, Navy says administrative procedure ongoing -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
6
We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
7
Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
8
''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Nigerian Consulate takes custody of looted Benin, Ife artefacts from US museum -
The Point,
7 hours ago
10
'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
