News at a Glance
Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Five members of a kidnap syndicate, terrorizing Obada Oko and its environs have been arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers in Ogun
Daily Post:
Five suspected kidnappers arrested in Ogun
Daily Trust:
Police arrest 5 ‘kidnappers’ in Ogun
Premium Times:
Police arrest five suspected kidnappers in Ogun
Independent:
Ogun Police Command Arrests Five Suspected Kidnappers
The Will:
Police Arrest 5 Kidnappers Terrorizing Ogun Community
The Eagle Online:
Five suspected kidnappers terrorising Ogun community nabbed
News Wire NGR:
Police arrest three suspected kidnappers in Cross River, rescue victim
Within Nigeria:
Police arrest five suspected kidnappers in Ogun forest
Tori News:
Five Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Ogun (Photos)
More Picks
1
Napoli's Victor Osimhen is ruled out for three months with fractured eye socket and cheekbone and will miss the African Cup of Nations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Don’t Establish Law School Campuses Based On Political Sentiment, Wike Warns FG -
Independent,
23 hours ago
3
"The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Hike: We don't have control over cooking gas price ― FG -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
7
Why Burial Of Veteran Comic Actor, Baba Suwe Is Now Moved To Thursday -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
8
Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks -
Channels Television,
6 hours ago
9
Nigerian Consulate takes custody of looted Benin, Ife artefacts from US museum -
The Point,
6 hours ago
10
'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
