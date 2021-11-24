Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Niger assembly steps down debate on 2021 budget over speaker’s picture
News photo Prompt News  - The Niger state House of Assembly has stepped down debate on the 2021 budget, due to the absence of speaker’s picture in the document.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Niger assembly steps down debate on 2022 budget over speaker’s picture Daily Trust:
Niger assembly steps down debate on 2022 budget over speaker’s picture
Niger Assembly steps down debate on budget over absence of speaker’s picture on document Peoples Gazette:
Niger Assembly steps down debate on budget over absence of speaker’s picture on document
2021 budget: Niger Assembly steps down debate over absence of speaker’s picture on the document Daily Nigerian:
2021 budget: Niger Assembly steps down debate over absence of speaker’s picture on the document
Niger assembly steps down debate on 2021 budget over speaker’s picture The Eagle Online:
Niger assembly steps down debate on 2021 budget over speaker’s picture


   More Picks
1 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
6 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
7 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Super Eagles players reportedly against decision to sack Rohr - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 JAMB uncovers 706,189 illegal admissions offered by varsities, others - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info