Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu Hails Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Prof. Gambari, at 77
News photo TVC News  - All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, congratulates Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, on his 77th birthday. Asiwaju Tinubu extolled Prof. Gambari’s leadership qualities and thanked him ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

77th birthday: Buhari honours Gambari at FEC Daily Trust:
77th birthday: Buhari honours Gambari at FEC
PM News:
'You're still going strong', Buhari hails Prof. Gambari at 77 - P.M. News
Tinubu hails Prof. Gambari at 77 The Eagle Online:
Tinubu hails Prof. Gambari at 77
Gambari @ 77, Gets `Special Recognition’ At FEC The New Diplomat:
Gambari @ 77, Gets `Special Recognition’ At FEC


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 DPO's head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
7 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Fulani Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill Two Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 4 hours ago
10 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info