Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Spotify launches Ad Studio in Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda
The Eagle Online  - Ad Studio is a tool on the Spotify platform that allows artists, brands and businesses to easily run audio and video ads.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Spotify launches Ad Studio in Nigeria, Jamaica, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda News Verge:
Spotify launches Ad Studio in Nigeria, Jamaica, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda
Spotify launches Ad studio in Nigeria, Jamaica, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda National Accord:
Spotify launches Ad studio in Nigeria, Jamaica, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda
Spotify Unveils Ad Studio in Nigeria, Jamaica, Others Business Post Nigeria:
Spotify Unveils Ad Studio in Nigeria, Jamaica, Others
Spotify launches Ad Studio in  Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, others  – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Spotify launches Ad Studio in  Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, others  – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Kano, Lagos demand special revenue allocation from Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Fulani Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill Two Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
10 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info