Don’t Go Ahead With Planned Acquisition Of Honeywell Flour, Ecobank Warns Flour Mills News Break - Ecobank Nigeria Plc has warned Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) not to proceed with its proposed acquisition of a major stake in Honeywell Flour Mills. The advice was contained in a letter addressed to Omoboyede Olusanya, the Managing Director of Flour ...



News Credibility Score: 99%