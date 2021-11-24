Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yoruba Nation Determination Groups Meet In Ibadan, Restrategise On Sunday Igboho’s Release
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Sunday Igboho




The Yoruba Nation determination groups under Ilana Omo Oodua, on Wednesday asked the Yoruba leader, Prof Banji Akintoye, to lead the Yoruba nation out of Nigeria.
The groups also deliberated on the ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua tackles DSS over extradition of Igboho Vanguard News:
Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua tackles DSS over extradition of Igboho
Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua Tackles DSS Over Sunday Igboho’s Extradition Independent:
Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua Tackles DSS Over Sunday Igboho’s Extradition
Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua tackles DSS over extradition of Igboho Igbere TV News:
Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua tackles DSS over extradition of Igboho
Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua Tackles DSS Over Extradition Of Igboho The Street Journal:
Yoruba Nation: Ilana Omo Oodua Tackles DSS Over Extradition Of Igboho
Ilana Omo Oodua Slams DSS Over Igboho’s Repatriation To Nigeria Naija News:
Ilana Omo Oodua Slams DSS Over Igboho’s Repatriation To Nigeria


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Kano, Lagos demand special revenue allocation from Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Fulani Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill Two Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
10 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info