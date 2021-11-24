Governor El-Rufai Begs Kaduna Residents Not To Vote Against APC Party Despite Rising Banditry, Killings









Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has begged the people of Kaduna state not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 so as not to put Nigeria backwards again.

