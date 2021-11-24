Davido’s N250m to orphanages influenced by Holy Spirit – Prophetess Mary Olubori Daily Post - A United Kingdom-based, Nigerian Prophetess, Mary Olubori Dasmola has said that music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido’s recent display of selflessness was influenced by the Holy Spirit. Davido had recently displayed the philanthropic gesture when he ...



News Credibility Score: 99%