Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa govt urges Aiteo to expedite action on Nembe oil spill
News photo Vanguard News  - BAYELSA State government has called on the Aiteo Group to expedite action to contain the oil spill that occurred at its facility in the Nembe

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari laments oil spill in Bayelsa, promises quick solution The Guardian:
Buhari laments oil spill in Bayelsa, promises quick solution
Nembe fishermen lament impact of spill from Aiteo’s OML 29 The News Guru:
Nembe fishermen lament impact of spill from Aiteo’s OML 29
President Buhari Assures On Speedy Solution To Bayelsa Oil Spill Inside Business Nigeria:
President Buhari Assures On Speedy Solution To Bayelsa Oil Spill
Buhari Promises ‘Speedily Address’ Of Aiteo Oil Spill In Niger Delta News Rangers:
Buhari Promises ‘Speedily Address’ Of Aiteo Oil Spill In Niger Delta


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Kano, Lagos demand special revenue allocation from Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Fulani Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill Two Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
10 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info