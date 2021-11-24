Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnapping of 5 workers:: Umahi suspends work on Ebonyi ring road construction
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Wednesday placed on hold the construction work on the Effium axis of the Abakaliki ring road for one week in the State.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Umahi suspends road construction work in Ebonyi over insecurity Premium Times:
Umahi suspends road construction work in Ebonyi over insecurity
Umahi suspends work on Ebonyi road project over insecurity Ripples Nigeria:
Umahi suspends work on Ebonyi road project over insecurity
Umahi suspends construction of Ebonyi Ring Road - P.M. News PM News:
Umahi suspends construction of Ebonyi Ring Road - P.M. News
Umahi suspends construction of Ebonyi Ring Road over insecurity The Eagle Online:
Umahi suspends construction of Ebonyi Ring Road over insecurity


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 JAMB uncovers 706,189 illegal admissions offered by varsities, others - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
10 2022 Grammys: The Legacy Continues As Femi Kuti and Made Kuti Bag Nominations - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info