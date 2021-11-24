Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly
Daily Post  - Police Minister, Mohammed Dingyadi, Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa are in Turkey. Dingyadi is leading Nigeria’s delegation attending the 89th Interpol General ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Chief, Bawa, in Nigeria’s Team to INTERPOL General Assembly Vanguard News:
EFCC Chief, Bawa, in Nigeria’s Team to INTERPOL General Assembly
Bawa in Nigeria’s delegation to INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey News Diary Online:
Bawa in Nigeria’s delegation to INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey
Bawa In Nigeria’s Delegation To INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey The Will:
Bawa In Nigeria’s Delegation To INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey
Bawa in Nigeria’s delegation to INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey PM News:
Bawa in Nigeria’s delegation to INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey
Bawa in Nigeria’s Delegation to INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey 247 U Reports:
Bawa in Nigeria’s Delegation to INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey


   More Picks
1 NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, hints petrol may cost N340/litre after subsidy removal in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Ecobank Warns against Acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills, Alleges Company Facing Winding Up Proceedings - This Day, 17 hours ago
3 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 DPO's head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Nigerian Consulate takes custody of looted Benin, Ife artefacts from US museum - The Point, 9 hours ago
6 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Comedian Cute Abiola spends 10 days in detention, Navy says administrative procedure ongoing - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 Kano, Lagos demand special revenue allocation from Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info