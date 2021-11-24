Post News
News at a Glance
N3trn Annual Subsidy Payment: We Can No Longer Meet Up – Finance Minister
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
FG can no longer sustain fuel subsidy payments- Finance minister
Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Losing N250bn Monthly To Fuel Subsidy – Finance Minister
Biz Watch Nigeria:
N250 billion Monthly Petrol Subsidy No Longer Sustainable, To Be Removed In 2022 — Zainab Ahmed
Information Nigeria:
Nigeria Losing N250bn Monthly To Fuel Subsidy – Finance Minister
Nigerian Eye:
‘We can’t continue’ — Zainab Ahmed says Nigeria losing N250bn monthly to fuel subsidy
Benco News:
We Can’t Continue’ — Zainab Ahmed Says Nigeria Losing N250bn Monthly To Fuel Subsidy
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria losing N250bn monthly to fuel subsidy, says Zainab Ahmed
More Picks
1
Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
2
Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
10 hours ago
3
Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
5
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
6
“Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
7
North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” -
Monte Oz Live,
3 hours ago
8
Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Those who inflicted pains and torture on you Baba Suwe because they have the tools of public service power are cursed and will never know peace - Yomi Fabiyi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
