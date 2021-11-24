Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate Urges Agip To Remediate Ijaw Community Affected By Spill
News photo Leadership  - The Senate has urged the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited to accelerate environmental action on remediating Ogboinbiri community affected by crude oil spill in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State within the next ninety days.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate urges Agip Oil to remediate Ijaw community affected by spill The Eagle Online:
Senate urges Agip Oil to remediate Ijaw community affected by spill
Senate urges Agip oil to remediate Ijaw community affected by spill Sundiata Post:
Senate urges Agip oil to remediate Ijaw community affected by spill
Oil spill: Senate urges Agip to make peace with Bayelsa community - P.M. News PM News:
Oil spill: Senate urges Agip to make peace with Bayelsa community - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 DPO's head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Fulani Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill Two Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
9 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info